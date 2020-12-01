B6 At a glance briefs merged

Police investigate 3 break-ins
Lincoln police are investigating whether three business break-ins early Monday could be related.
The first happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the Sonic near 84th and Holdrege streets, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said an alarm sounded, but the burglary wasn’t discovered until 6 a.m., when an employee came in to find the lobby door shattered and the safe damaged. There was no loss, but the break-in caused $2,000 damage.
Nutrition Tavern at 55th and O streets was hit next, at about 5:30 a.m. Spilker said an alarm company called in, and police found the front glass door broken and a cash box missing.
At about 7:15 a.m. burglars struck Pancho Villa Mexican Grill at 58th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The front door was shattered, and the cash register and some alcohol were taken.
Spilker said police were able to get surveillance video in two of the burglaries and is working to determine if they involved the same thieves.
Inmate who had virus dies
A state prison inmate died Tuesday after being hospitalized since mid-November.
The inmate, who was in his 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 before hospitalization and also had underlying medical conditions, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
The man, whose name has not been released, was serving a sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County.
Missing inmate arrested Tuesday
An inmate who had been missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Tuesday.
Lincoln Police arrested Brandon Imes near 15th Street and Hilltop Road after he did not come back from his job Thursday.
Imes was sentenced on charges out of Gage County, including possession of a controlled substance. He started his one-year sentence June 15 and had a tentative release date of Dec. 14.
Knife-wielding thieves rob man
A 31-year-old Lincoln man flagged police down near 26th and Vine streets late Monday to tell them he’d just been robbed.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before 11:30 p.m.
Police were in the area on an unrelated call when they saw two or three people running from a home, followed by the man. He told officers he was in his home with one adult and two teen family members when someone knocked on the door, then forced the door open.
Spilker said three people came in holding knives and demanding money. The 31-year-old and a 26-year-old man, who had been in a bedroom when one of the thieves came in swinging a knife at him, both ended up with minor cuts to their hands before the three left with a phone and money.
