Police are investigating after an unidentified man robbed a south Lincoln AutoZone at knifepoint Tuesday night, making off with cash from the auto parts store's register before ditching the knife nearby, according to authorities.

The man entered the AutoZone, near 56th Street and Nebraska Parkway, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and threatened the store's employees with an 8-inch knife, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man, who remains at large, then demanded cash from the register and from an employee's wallet before fleeing south on foot, Vollmer said. Police did not disclose how much cash the man took.

Police found a chef's knife believed to have been used in the robbery near Shady Creek Court, a block south of the business, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

