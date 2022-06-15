 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities seeking Lincoln inmate who walked away from community corrections center

  • 0

A man who had been incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is missing from the south Lincoln facility after he didn't return from his off-site work assignment on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Gary Filip, 47, removed his electronic monitoring device and left it near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a late-night news release. 

He was serving a 21- to 37-year sentence on theft, drug, gun and robbery charges from Buffalo and Sarpy counties, the department said. Filip was scheduled for parole eligibility in January 2023.

Filip, a 6-foot-1-inch white man, has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 210 pounds, the department said. 

The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The facility Filip is accused of fleeing is a community custody center, the least restrictive prison in the state. Inmates are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities, religious services and school without direct supervision.

People are also reading…

Nebraska City man pleads guilty to manslaughter for New Year's Eve shooting
One dead, two hurt in western Nebraska crash
Deuel County clerk accused of using office credit card for personal purchases

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Apple's mixed financial news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News