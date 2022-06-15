Authorities seeking Lincoln inmate who walked away from community corrections center

A man who had been incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is missing from the south Lincoln facility after he didn't return from his off-site work assignment on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Gary Filip, 47, removed his electronic monitoring device and left it near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a late-night news release.

He was serving a 21- to 37-year sentence on theft, drug, gun and robbery charges from Buffalo and Sarpy counties, the department said. Filip was scheduled for parole eligibility in January 2023.

Filip, a 6-foot-1-inch white man, has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 210 pounds, the department said.

The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The facility Filip is accused of fleeing is a community custody center, the least restrictive prison in the state. Inmates are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities, religious services and school without direct supervision.

