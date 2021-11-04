Authorities seek Lincoln community corrections inmate who ditched facility

Authorities are looking for a person who did not return to Lincoln's low-security Community Corrections Center after his scheduled work assignment.

Michael Fitzgerald was less than six months away from his tentative release date after serving more than 10 years on two Wayne County burglary charges, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Fitzgerald, who was sentenced to 16 to 22 years in 2010 and due out in April 2022, didn't show up for his work assignment or return from it on Wednesday, according to a department news release.

A 46-year old white man, Fitzgerald is 6-foot-3-inches and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Those incarcerated at the low-level corrections facility are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

