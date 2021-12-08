 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help in Arizona cold case; victim tied to Lincoln
Authorities seek help in Arizona cold case; victim tied to Lincoln

Arizona authorities investigating a murder that has remained unsolved for more than two decades are seeking help from Lincoln residents as they renew efforts to solve the crime. 

The body of Robert Bresson, 56, was found along a rural roadway northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, in October 1995 -- months after he'd last been seen alive in the city of Why, 255 miles south of where is body was discovered. 

His death was ruled a homicide.

It wasn't until 2016 that DNA evidence helped investigators identify the body as Bresson's, according to a recent news release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, which agency officials asked Lincoln police to disseminate.

A Lincoln police spokeswoman said she wasn't sure why the agency was seeking the public's help now, five years after Bresson was identified.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

