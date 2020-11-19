 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

missing Omaha inmate

Kabir Haywood, 21, has been missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha since Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for an inmate that left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Thursday.

Kabir Haywood, 21, left the facility after attending his parole hearing Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Authorities found the electronic monitoring device Haywood was wearing near a hotel in Carter Lake, Iowa.

Haywood is 6-foot-2, 385 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Haywood started serving his sentence on Dec. 16, 2019. He is serving three to five years for charges out of Douglas County that include discharging a firearm at an occupied house/car and a felony drug charge involving marijuana. He has a tentative release date of Oct. 30, 2021.

CCC-Omaha is one of the state's two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

