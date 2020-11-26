Authorities seaching for missing Community Corrections inmate

Authorities are searching for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who did not return as scheduled from his work assignment Thursday morning.
Brandon Imes, 33, began serving his one-year sentence on charges from Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance in June and has a tentative release date of Dec. 14.
Imes' electronic monitoring device was disabled, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
Imes, 33, is 6 foot, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.
MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JEREMIAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jay A Bechtold
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Richardson CO SO Falls City
JAY is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JAILYNN is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAMRON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Jay Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
DANIEL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rose Hardy
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
ROSE is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dezha M Tucker
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEZHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jacaree Glover
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACAREE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Trevor J Taylor
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
TREVOR is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Unknown eyes.
Luke M Baity
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Briana Rose Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ava L Yorty
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVA is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Irene Kay Inman
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IRENE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ethan Engelhardt
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ETHAN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Nyaruei Khor
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYARUEI is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quran Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QURAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Aracely Mirella Acosta
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ARACELY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eanijah Easton-nash
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EANIJAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Sherril McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOSEPH is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Chloe Marie Lind
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHLOE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Essence Brown
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALYSSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan Wayne Meyer
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tyrique Bryson
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRIQUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Cierra Doyen
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CIERRA is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tori Holgate
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Jr Channel
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elvin Menjivar-escobar
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|102
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 102 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Faith Lant
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kaylee A Nichelson
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARY is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Amyiah Jade Green
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMYIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Isaac Baird
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
MARK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Maria E Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosalinda A Perez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ROSALINDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaw Leh Paw
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KAW is a 19 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gypsie Prue
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYPSIE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Romero
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANDREW is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio Chavez-ursino
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Giovanni Ash
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GIOVANNI is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Richard Cordova
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy Thunder Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 129 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Newson
Anthony Coate
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Comans
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
STEVEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Thomas Leetch
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|249
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
THOMAS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 249 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alessandro Xavier Mendez
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALESSANDRO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael McQuinn
Genise Oliver
Christopher M Johnston
Hadia Siddige Musa
|Date Missing:
|11-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HADIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma S Harris
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMMA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Corey Bennett
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COREY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Robert M Limley
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremy Lee Hightshoe
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMY is a 51 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Naomi J Lieb
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NAOMI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hser Nay Kaw
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HSER is a 14 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cordell Dawayne Lynn Delano
Michael Ashley Marie Jeffries
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 27 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden M Johnson
Megan Noziska
Henry James Ebeler
Neveah Wimer
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NEVEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sajan Gurung
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|146
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SAJAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 146 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyankurt S Wie
Unique Parker
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
UNIQUE is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
JAILYNN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal Lam Duer
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
NYAMAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grantt Crear
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRANTT is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sebastian Tellez
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Omry Raymundo Cortez
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
OMRY is a 13 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Nowlin Lee
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
MADISON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Blake
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
ELIJAH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kelly A Torres
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KELLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DION is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Blake Charles Jensen
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BLAKE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Sarah Jo Dasher
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Allen Christfer Mladek
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln CO SO North Platte
ALLEN is a 40 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Adon Brooks-spencer
|Date Missing:
|10-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
