Authorities seaching for missing Community Corrections inmate
Authorities seaching for missing Community Corrections inmate

Authorities are searching for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who did not return as scheduled from his work assignment Thursday morning.

Brandon Imes, 33, began serving his one-year sentence on charges from Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance in June and has a tentative release date of Dec. 14.

Imes' electronic monitoring device was disabled, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Imes, 33, is 6 foot, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Brandon Imes

Brandon Imes

 Courtesy photo
