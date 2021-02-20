 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities respond to shooting in north Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Authorities respond to shooting in north Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting 2.20

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to emergency scanner traffic. Several medic units were called to the scene, but officials haven't yet provided details on how many people were involved or the number of people injured.

There is no ongoing danger to the public and I-80 traffic is not affected, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case
Lincoln man who spray-painted swastikas at synagogue says there was 'no hate behind it'
Jurors see home security video, hear gut-wrenching 911 call following Lincoln woman's shooting death
Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
1
3
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News