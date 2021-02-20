Authorities respond to shooting in north Lincoln

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to emergency scanner traffic. Several medic units were called to the scene, but officials haven't yet provided details on how many people were involved or the number of people injured.
There is no ongoing danger to the public and I-80 traffic is not affected, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Madsen's attorney wants judge to allow him to call mayor, health director at hearing in criminal case
Jurors see home security video, hear gut-wrenching 911 call following Lincoln woman's shooting death
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marciana Marie Gillispie
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARCIANA is a 35 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KLARISSA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal Kier
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anna K Mills
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANNA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lowman
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Layne Thomas Mehser
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAYNE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kole Allen Ronning
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
KOLE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Lylianna N Preitauer
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Gothenburg PD
LYLIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Phillip E Thomas
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|80
|Current Age:
|80
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PHILLIP is a 80 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedez Conde-ramos
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDEZ is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Eugene Loe Roth
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EUGENE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Preston John Pimentel
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PRESTON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Darian Sird
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Sird-black
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIAN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tra Niyah Grimes
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Abril T Rivera
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ABRIL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Azaria Ranae Bucker
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARIA is a 26 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chantel Cecelia Jorgensen
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|275
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHANTEL is a 33 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 275 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Gina Artana Barrett
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
GINA is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lakira L Knott
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAKIRA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juan A Montelongo
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
JUAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Aleksander Coate
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AUSTIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Brandon Scott Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
BRANDON is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aushanay Savanna Marie Allen
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AUSHANAY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Grant Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|02-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GRANT is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Patricia Ann Cgreen
|Date Missing:
|02-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|70
|Current Age:
|70
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PATRICIA is a 70 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Mona C Kosiba-iloff
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|60
|Current Age:
|60
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONA is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Kane Am Vieyra
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KANE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Soto
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Flanders
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bridell Keefe Anderson
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIDELL is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alex Michael Causey
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEX is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lindsey J Callaway
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LINDSEY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Michael A Junior Channel
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Evelyn Hinman
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
EVELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samara Medina
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SAMARA is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christian Welte
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
CHRISTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 201 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMIAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda L Dunn
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|61
|Current Age:
|61
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Butler CO SO David City
BRENDA is a 61 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 245 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cologhio Bertucci
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
COLOGHIO is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Matthew J Cave
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MATTHEW is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Lewis
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Purple hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Christopher Haney
|Date Missing:
|01-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kensley M Schofield
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KENSLEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cameron A Kennedy
|Date Missing:
|01-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CAMERON is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Glen Francis Jr Gladden
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rolando Mejia Xon
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|134
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ROLANDO is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 134 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Caleb Mark-anthony Knave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALEB is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Montather Raad Alzubeidy
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MONTATHER is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Annalena J Halac
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ANNALENA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cerenity Rose Fitzpatrick
|Date Missing:
|01-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CERENITY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Patrick D Bowers
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
PATRICK is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daemeisha Elaine Luellen
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|320
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAEMEISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 320 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anfernee White
|Date Missing:
|01-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|111
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
ANFERNEE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'08" tall and weighed 111 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cleydis Barthelemy-escalona
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CLEYDIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaniya Tanya Crawford
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayle Rashel Koory
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Elijah J Robinson
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Stanton CO SO Stanton
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevin James Toby
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TREVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn Renee Atherholt
|Date Missing:
|01-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AUTUMN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Gray eyes.
Arianna Barker
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Judy Mae Steffan
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUDY is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Markeis Dupree Jones
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARKEIS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kenny D Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KENNY is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 128 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
John Stuart Garcia Gomez
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Tyler
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'08
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 197 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jaxon P Thomas
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAXON is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
J0hn Garcia
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
J0HN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Michael Daniel Infante
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Wanda S Brewster
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
WANDA is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier J Gulley
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desiree Dawn Ladd
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIREE is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jessica Hamadi
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSICA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dammia Maleka
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMMIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira I Royal
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lloyd H Beheler
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
LLOYD is a 31 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tristen Weber
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRISTEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Aspen Magana
Natalie Lynn White
Peyton A Dilsaver
Francisco Enriquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lawrence Anthony Tyndall
Braulio Anthony Blazio
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Douglas J Miles
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.