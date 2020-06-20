Authorities ramp up law enforcement at Schramm Park as search for missing girl continues

The search continued Saturday for 8-year-old Tarie Price, who disappeared in the Platte River more than a week ago.
Tarie was with her mom and siblings on the Platte near Schramm Park State Recreation Area when she went missing about 3 p.m. on June 11.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Friday that they will be increasing enforcement of all traffic, criminal and liquor laws in the park.
Over the past few months, authorities have been called to Schramm Park numerous times, including for one drowning and several near-drownings, underage drinking, large crowds and vehicles parked in and along the roadway, officials said.
“Following these laws may mean the difference between life and death, so we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach. Violations will result in citations, arrests and towed vehicles,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who was at the scene at the time of Tarie’s disappearance and may have witnessed the event or has pertinent information call the Sheriff’s Office hotline at 402-593-1593.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.