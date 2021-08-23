Authorities: Lincoln man sets fire to apartment as deputies serve arrest warrant

A Lincoln man who was wanted on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child was taken to a local hospital on Monday after he barricaded himself in an apartment and lit a fire as investigators tried to arrest him.

Veonta Hopper, 39, is in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, who said officers used a Taser on Hopper as they brought him into custody at the bustling Bridgeport apartment complex near 14th and Superior streets Monday morning.

Two law enforcement officers were also transported to area hospitals after inhaling smoke in the unit where Hopper had barricaded himself as investigators served an arrest warrant, Houchin said.

According to the warrant filed in Lancaster County Court, Hopper sexually assaulted two children — one between the ages of 5 and 8, the other 15 years old — multiple times between January 2016 and December 2019.

A now-10-year-old girl told police in June that Hopper raped her several times in her mother's bed. She told investigators that Hopper had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incidents, according to the warrant written by LPD Investigator Lynette Russell.