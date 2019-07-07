Law enforcement officials in Jefferson County are investigating a possible homicide that occurred on July 1 in Fairbury, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says on Thursday, an officer with the Beatrice Police Department was given information about a shooting that had occurred at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. The officer received names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved.
Early Saturday morning the suspected vehicle was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and the driver, 23-year-old Trey Saathoff, of Diller, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
The vehicle was seized and investigators found evidence that confirmed the information that was given to the Beatrice Police Department. A crime scene was also located, but a victim had not been found as of Sunday morning.
The alleged shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Crenshaw, who goes by the nickname "Crash." The sheriff's office says Crenshaw could be in a 2013 silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221 and may be accompanied by 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable. Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Crenshaw is described as 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder. Grable is described as 5-foot-2, 198 pounds, with blue eyes and brown or pink hair.
Anyone with information on these subjects is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-422-1494.