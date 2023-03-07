Authorities have located a 13-year-old Lincoln boy who was last seen in west Lincoln at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
The boy, who was last seen near South Folsom and West Garfield streets on Monday evening, was located at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a social media post.
