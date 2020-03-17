Authorities: Driver was drunk in Sarpy County crash that killed Lincoln man

Authorities in Sarpy County have arrested an Omaha woman who they say was driving drunk at the time of a Feb. 9 crash on Interstate 80 that killed a Lincoln man and injured another.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, second-offense aggravated DUI and following too closely, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Tuesday that their investigation determined Prentice was unable to stop or avoid hitting a car driven by Nabil Shokai that had stalled in the center lane near the Nebraska 370 exit and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Shokai, 67, died at an Omaha hospital, while his passenger was critically injured. Prentice and her three passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Jail records said Prentice remained in custody Tuesday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

