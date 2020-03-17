You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities: Driver was drunk in Sarpy County crash that killed Lincoln man
View Comments
editor's pick

Authorities: Driver was drunk in Sarpy County crash that killed Lincoln man

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities in Sarpy County have arrested an Omaha woman who they say was driving drunk at the time of a Feb. 9 crash on Interstate 80 that killed a Lincoln man and injured another.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, second-offense aggravated DUI and following too closely, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Tuesday that their investigation determined Prentice was unable to stop or avoid hitting a car driven by Nabil Shokai that had stalled in the center lane near the Nebraska 370 exit and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Lincoln driver identified as person who died in I-80 collision near Gretna

Shokai, 67, died at an Omaha hospital, while his passenger was critically injured. Prentice and her three passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Jail records said Prentice remained in custody Tuesday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

NU volleyball player has championship rings stolen
Indiana man who crashed truck into pole near 27th and I-80 to be extradited following arrest in Lincoln

Today's jail mugshots

Kenisha Prentice

Kenisha Prentice
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News