Aunt of suspect charged in Lincoln teen's slaying now facing tampering charge

Osman admitted going to Omaha to get a letter from the Omaha woman but denied ever getting or seeing a map, Milisits said. She said the letter was about COVID-19 and that she got it to give to Elias' attorney.

Following Elias' arrest, police said they believed Al-Burkat and two others were planning to rob someone who had marijuana at a nearby apartment complex on Sept. 29, 2019, but encountered Elias first.

At about 10 that night, 911 calls came in about shots fired in the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Then calls sent rescue workers to the nearby Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School, was in an SUV. He'd been shot in the back.

The teen was taken to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.

Police later gathered four shell casings and surveillance videos from two nearby houses that captured a light-colored SUV, alleged to be Elias', with damage on its front-left corner.

Police say surveillance video at Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue near the time of the shooting showed both Elias' SUV and the vehicle Al-Burkat was in at the intersection at the same time. Police believe Elias was alone.

