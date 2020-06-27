Aunt of suspect charged in Lincoln teen's slaying now facing tampering charge

Prosecutors have charged the aunt of a man accused of killing a 15-year-old Lincoln boy with tampering with physical evidence in the case, for allegedly using a map sent from jail to track down the murder weapon.
A warrant went out for Sanaa Osman's arrest Thursday.
In the affidavit to get it filed in Lancaster County Court this week, Lincoln Officer Chris Milisits said the gun used to kill Ali Al-Burkat hasn't been found.
But investigators now believe Osman obtained a letter sent from the jail from her nephew, Majdal Elias, who was charged in April with second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Milisits said they believe Elias had used someone else's name to send a letter to his Omaha girlfriend with a map leading to a gun.
In court records, the officer describes phone calls Elias made from jail and cellphone analysis that led them to conclude that Elias' aunt, Osman, made two trips to Omaha in mid-April, first to look at the map, then to take it.
He said location data on Osman's cellphone showed she had followed the route in Lincoln that Elias allegedly had told the Omaha woman to follow from 14th and Superior streets, north to Fletcher Avenue, then west past Elias' old apartment building to First Street and Fletcher Avenue.
Osman admitted going to Omaha to get a letter from the Omaha woman but denied ever getting or seeing a map, Milisits said. She said the letter was about COVID-19 and that she got it to give to Elias' attorney.
Following Elias' arrest, police said they believed Al-Burkat and two others were planning to rob someone who had marijuana at a nearby apartment complex on Sept. 29, 2019, but encountered Elias first.
At about 10 that night, 911 calls came in about shots fired in the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue.
Then calls sent rescue workers to the nearby Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School, was in an SUV. He'd been shot in the back.
The teen was taken to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.
Police later gathered four shell casings and surveillance videos from two nearby houses that captured a light-colored SUV, alleged to be Elias', with damage on its front-left corner.
Police say surveillance video at Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue near the time of the shooting showed both Elias' SUV and the vehicle Al-Burkat was in at the intersection at the same time. Police believe Elias was alone.
