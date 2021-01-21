Auburn driver who had meth in his system goes to prison for crash that killed Lincoln woman

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Rodgers' life was cut short, and she had done absolutely nothing but stay late at work to help out a co-worker.

By all accounts, District Judge Susan Strong said, she was a wonderful young woman.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing I can say or do here today to bring her back," she said.

Strong called the circumstances "very troubling." At the time of the crash, Woutzke had been out of jail on bond on other charges. Yet he'd clearly taken meth, then carelessly crossed into oncoming traffic, she said.

Woutzke has said he doesn't remember the crash but says the meth in his system was from the day before, not the day of the crash.

Strong said she didn't know what the truth was, but he'll have to live with knowing that his actions resulted in this tragedy.

"I do want to protect the public from this happening again," she said, sentencing Woutzke to the seven-year maximum she could under the plea agreement.

The sentence will be in addition to a term of two to six years he got in Nemaha County in August on terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon charges.