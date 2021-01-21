Auburn driver who had meth in his system goes to prison for crash that killed Lincoln woman

An Auburn man who had taken methamphetamine and had more in his Jeep before crashing head-on into a Lincoln woman's car and killing her nearly a year ago got prison time for it Wednesday.
Jeffrey Woutzke's attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian, said Woutzke understands that, for the rest of his life, he'll have to deal with the pain that he's caused Morgan Rodgers' family and friends.
"Her loss has caused a lot of people a lot of pain," he said.
Kalemkiarian said Woutzke, 34, knows what he did was wrong and says it was a result of a meth problem.
He said Woutzke calls her death a horrible tragedy and has asked for forgiveness.
Woutzke appeared by Zoom from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution but let his attorney speak for him.
In October, he pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide and drug charges for the Feb. 15, 2020, crash.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said a search of Woutzke's Jeep turned up 3.6 grams of methamphetamine.
He was driving south on Nebraska 43 when he entered the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming Ford Focus that Rodgers was driving just north of the Pella Road intersection.
Rodgers, a certified nursing assistant, had been heading home from work at the Gold Crest Retirement Home in Adams at the time of the crash. The 20-year-old died the next day.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Rodgers' life was cut short, and she had done absolutely nothing but stay late at work to help out a co-worker.
By all accounts, District Judge Susan Strong said, she was a wonderful young woman.
"Unfortunately, there's nothing I can say or do here today to bring her back," she said.
Strong called the circumstances "very troubling." At the time of the crash, Woutzke had been out of jail on bond on other charges. Yet he'd clearly taken meth, then carelessly crossed into oncoming traffic, she said.
Woutzke has said he doesn't remember the crash but says the meth in his system was from the day before, not the day of the crash.
Strong said she didn't know what the truth was, but he'll have to live with knowing that his actions resulted in this tragedy.
"I do want to protect the public from this happening again," she said, sentencing Woutzke to the seven-year maximum she could under the plea agreement.
The sentence will be in addition to a term of two to six years he got in Nemaha County in August on terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon charges.
