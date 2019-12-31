Aubrey Trail won't get new trial

A judge has denied convicted murderer Aubrey Trail's request for a new trial.

Trail's defense attorney had argued in September that among reasons he should receive a new trial is that Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson denied a motion for a mistrial after Trail yelled "I curse you all" and cut his own throat with a razor in front of the jury.

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after three hours of deliberation by a jury in that trial.

In Johnson's order filed Monday denying his request, she said Nebraska law is clear that a defendant can't cause their own mistrial through misbehavior. And, she said, "a defendant faces a higher threshold than merely showing a possibility of prejudice when attempting to prove error predicated on the failure to grant a mistrial."

Trail's defense attorney Ben Murray also argued that because the jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Trail guilty and didn't have the evidence from the three-week trial to review for more than half an hour before reaching the verdict, jurors obviously had made up their minds.

