Aubrey Trail loses automatic appeal to state's high court

Aubrey Trail will not get a second murder trial for the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

The Nebraska Supreme Court in a decision Thursday — just shy of the five-year anniversary of the 23-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance — affirmed Trail's conviction and death sentence for the murder.

"The district court, after considering all the evidence submitted by the parties at the hearing on the motion for new trial, found Trail’s act of self-harm was 'a calculating gesture,' and we will not disturb this finding on appeal," the Supreme Court said.

Trail's appeal was automatic, because he was sent to death row. Though, he said he didn't want one.

And in September, Trail sent a motion to the Supreme Court from the Tecumseh prison asking them to set an execution date. He said they refused to let him file it because he's represented by counsel.

Earlier that same month, his attorney, Ben Murray, had argued that Trail should get a new trial because his in-court suicide attempt in front of the jury at his trial in 2019 should have resulted in a mistrial.

But several Nebraska Supreme Court justices expressed concerns that other defendants could follow his lead, staging something shocking to get a mistrial if they felt the trial wasn’t going their way. Trail ultimately was sentenced to death for Loofe’s murder. He and girlfriend Bailey Boswell, who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the crime, were the self-professed leaders of a counterculture group of young women based in a house Trail rented in Wilber.

At the start of the trial in June 2019, jurors were told there would be testimony of torture, witchcraft, vampires and unusual sex practices, Murray said.

Then, on the first day of the second week of the trial, Trail stood up, yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” produced a razor blade he’d hidden in his mouth and sliced his throat.

Trail required nearly 100 stitches.

While defendants can’t usually cause their own mistrials under Nebraska case law, this was different, Murray argued. He said law enforcement in Saline County, where Trail was being held, had negligently played a part by giving him a razor blade three days earlier and never getting it back.

And he relied on a 7th U.S. Circuit Court decision in 2007 that said certain courtroom situations are “so beyond the pale, so prejudicial” that no amount of questioning of jurors or instructions to them can remedy the defect.

On the other side, James D. Smith, senior assistant Nebraska attorney general, said that what Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson did after Trail’s outburst reflected a very experienced trial judge showing good judgment in managing a trial where something unforeseen happens, “namely the defendant trying to cause his own mistrial.”

“The defendant doesn’t get rewarded for bad behavior,” Smith said.

In a 66-page decision Thursday, the state's high court agreed.

Justice John Freudenberg said that, while dramatic, the incident was "not of such a nature to create irremediable prejudice."

He said, as a general matter, defendants aren't permitted to profit from their own bad conduct by disrupting court and then pointing to it as grounds for mistrial.

“To hold otherwise would provide a criminal defendant with a convenient device for provoking a mistrial whenever he chose to do so, either inside or outside the courtroom,” he said, citing a 2021 U.S. Supreme Court case.

The court also rejected Murray's argument that the jail staff's negligence allowed it to happen.

"Whatever security measures jail staff could have taken to prevent Trail from secreting the razor blade into the courtroom, Trail’s responsibility for intentionally disrupting the trial would remain the same. Whether or not jail staff should have done more to prevent it, Trail should not benefit from this 'calculating gesture,'" Freudenberg said.