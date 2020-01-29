You are the owner of this article.
10 attorneys vying to be newest juvenile court judge in Lincoln
Ten attorneys are vying to become the newest juvenile court judge in Lancaster County.

Seth J. Felton, C. J. Roberts, Hazell G. Rodriguez, Michelle D. Sabata, David P. Thompson and Elise White, all of Lincoln; Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston; Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra; Natalie G. Nelsen of Holdrege; and Mark D. Raffety of Omaha, have submitted applications for the position, which is due to the retirement of Judge Toni Thorson.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

