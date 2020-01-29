10 attorneys vying to be newest juvenile court judge in Lincoln

Ten attorneys are vying to become the newest juvenile court judge in Lancaster County.

Seth J. Felton, C. J. Roberts, Hazell G. Rodriguez, Michelle D. Sabata, David P. Thompson and Elise White, all of Lincoln; Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston; Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra; Natalie G. Nelsen of Holdrege; and Mark D. Raffety of Omaha, have submitted applications for the position, which is due to the retirement of Judge Toni Thorson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.