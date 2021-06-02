 Skip to main content
Attorneys for man accused of stabbing Lincoln officer argue insanity; jury finds him guilty
Lincoln police scrambled to an apartment near South 48th and High streets early Dec. 29, 2018, when a woman called 911 frantically trying to get help for her mentally ill boyfriend who had knives.

A confrontation that followed soon after between the man, Christopher Brennauer, and three officers ended with him and two Lincoln police officers, Joshua Atkinson and Kyle Russell, headed to the hospital.

Brennauer had been shot twice, Russell stabbed in the upper right chest and Atkinson shot in the knee by Russell during the scuffle in close quarters down a hallway.

Last month, Atkinson retired from the department, citing the friendly-fire injury. 

On Wednesday, attorneys made closing arguments in the criminal case against Brennauer, where his public defenders raised an insanity defense. They say rather than deescalating the situation and getting help for a mentally ill man in crisis, officers rushed in, cornered him and quickly pointed tasers and a gun at him. 

Prosecutors say Brennauer, now 45, may have a diagnosed mental illness, but he made his intentions clear that morning when he wrapped his fingers around the knife handle, brought it down and raised his arm again.

"He's trying to stab a police officer multiple times near the neck, chest and face area," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Seifert said. 

He asked the jury to find him guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Deputy Public Defender Kristi Egger said it was dramatic for the state to focus on the knife swinging down. But that ignores the reality of the situation and Brennauer's persistent and serious mental illness, she said. 

"It's obvious that Mr. Brennauer needed help, not gunshot wounds," she said. 

She said he had threatened to kill himself holding a screwdriver, then a knife to his own neck. His girlfriend called 911 to try to get him help, her hand bleeding from a cut when police got there. When officers closed in on Brennauer in the tiny apartment, Egger said, it became a matter of flight or fight.

She said he wasn't thinking, he was reacting, holding up a Bible like a barrier to "ward off" the police like they were vampires. 

"He's not acting rationally," Egger said. 

The defense expert, Dr. Robert Arias, said Brennauer didn't appreciate the consequences of his actions at the time or know right from wrong. The state's expert, Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, said he did. 

Seifert said Brennauer made the conscious decision to conceal a knife in his hand, to deny he had one, to continue to ask officers to leave and ultimately to stab at officers when they tried to put handcuffs on him. 

"What we're talking about here is Mr. Brennauer's actions at the moment," he said. 

In the end, Seifert told the jury this was a case about a knife, despite the defense saying it wasn't.

"He tried to stab an officer. He did stab an officer," the prosecutor said. 

The jury, which began hearing the case May 24, started deliberating Wednesday shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found him guilty of all four felonies shortly before 4 p.m.

Christopher Brennauer

Brennauer

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

