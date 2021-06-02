Attorneys for man accused of stabbing Lincoln officer argue insanity; jury finds him guilty

He asked the jury to find him guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Deputy Public Defender Kristi Egger said it was dramatic for the state to focus on the knife swinging down. But that ignores the reality of the situation and Brennauer's persistent and serious mental illness, she said.

"It's obvious that Mr. Brennauer needed help, not gunshot wounds," she said.

She said he had threatened to kill himself holding a screwdriver, then a knife to his own neck. His girlfriend called 911 to try to get him help, her hand bleeding from a cut when police got there. When officers closed in on Brennauer in the tiny apartment, Egger said, it became a matter of flight or fight.

She said he wasn't thinking, he was reacting, holding up a Bible like a barrier to "ward off" the police like they were vampires.

"He's not acting rationally," Egger said.

The defense expert, Dr. Robert Arias, said Brennauer didn't appreciate the consequences of his actions at the time or know right from wrong. The state's expert, Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, said he did.