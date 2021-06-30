Attorneys begin presenting evidence on whether Bailey Boswell should be sentenced to death

“I won’t say I’m sorry, as that would be an insult to you after what I put you through,” he added, “and I won’t ask for forgiveness as I don’t believe there is such a thing.”

Trail maintained that Boswell was not in the room when Loofe was killed, and played only a small role in disposing of her body.

At Boswell's trial last October, prosecutors said the two worked lockstep to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim. And that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder, buying the tools to dismember and dispose of her body hours hours before picking her up.

Her attorney, Todd Lancaster, contended that Boswell was another of Trail's victims and that, like other women who testified about the pair's talk of witchcraft, torture and killing, he had indoctrinated her to where she feared the punishment he would dole out if she didn't obey.

But the jury rejected the idea, finding Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder.