Attorneys argue over whether chaplain can be called in teen's murder trial

  • Updated
Attorneys argued in court last week over whether a youth chaplain at a Lincoln detention center should be allowed to testify at the upcoming trial of a now-18-year-old accused of killing a longtime Lincoln Police officer.

Eldon Dietrich testified at a pretrial hearing that he got to know Felipe Vazquez when the teen was at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center after his arrest for Officer Mario Herrera's shooting Aug. 26, 2020.

While at a fundraiser in November, he saw the officer's widow, Carrie Herrera, and felt compelled to introduce himself to her. He expressed his sympathy and told her he knew Vazquez from his jail ministry work at Youth for Christ.

Dietrich said she asked if Vazquez had shown any remorse.

Felipe Vazquez

Vazquez

Vazquez's attorney, Nancy Peterson, is seeking to block the state from getting into the exchange, Dietrich's answer and two letters Vazquez sent him, at his trial next month.

During a two-part hearing that started Wednesday and continued Friday, District Judge Andrew Jacobsen, getting at the question before him, said: "Every time I talk to my priest it's not privileged, but certain things are."

Peterson argued communication between Vazquez and Dietrich had been a confidential discussion with clergy and for Dietrich to share that was a violation.

She said youth at the detention center should be able to talk confidentially to a spiritual adviser without them later being called to testify against the youth.

"I can't believe that we think that's in the best interest of our youth," Peterson said. 

On the other side, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Dietrich isn't an ordained minister, so the communication doesn't fall under the clergy exception.

His job is introducing youth to Jesus Christ and counseling them. He's not a priest hearing a confession. Condon said other people around them could hear what they were saying. 

"This isn't the type of conversation that was deemed to be privileged under the statute," he said.

Jacobsen took the matter under advisement.

Vazquez's trial — for the alleged first-degree murder of Herrera, attempted assault on an officer, escape and gun charges — is set to start March 7 in Columbus, where it's been moved because of pretrial publicity.

Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement went to Vazquez's family's home at 33rd and Vine streets looking for him on a second-degree assault charge in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death five months earlier.

In court records, police said as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force gathered outside, Vazquez, then 17, and Orion Ross, then 19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing shots at Herrera and other officers.

Herrera was struck in the torso. He underwent numerous surgeries but died of his injuries Sept. 7, 2020.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

