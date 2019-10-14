{{featured_button_text}}

The attorney for a Lincoln TV reporter who was arrested last week and accused of rape says he is not guilty of sexual assault.

Zachery Worthington, 24, had previously had a relationship with his accuser, and they continued seeing each other after the relationship ended, Chad Wythers said in an email statement.

In January, she reported that Worthington raped her on or about Oct. 1, 2018, at his apartment.

She told investigators she fell asleep after telling him they weren't going to have sex, pushed him away when she woke to him taking her clothes off, then fell back asleep and woke to him having sex with her, police said in court documents.

Worthington was arrested last week as he went to police headquarters for the daily media briefing. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault, a felony that carries up to 50 years in prison and lifetime community supervision.

Worthington was released from jail on Friday afternoon after posting $15,000 bail.

He has worked at KLKN-TV since 2017.

Station management put Worthington on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

