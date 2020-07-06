Attorney for man arrested in death of friend says it was horrible accident

Monday, Bliemeister said there were six people at the home at the time, the four who lived there and two friends. He said investigators are talking to everyone, comparing their statements and looking at their cellphones.

"We really are working hard to determine what are the exact events that preceded the discharge of the shotgun in the residence. Until then, it would be amiss for us to speculate on exactly what the motive (was) or whether or not this was an accidental shooting," he said.

Asked if alcohol may have been a factor, Bliemeister said that was part of the search of the home by crime scene technicians and a part of the interviews "and will be something that we take into account as we go forward."

He called it an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information that could help to call police or Crime Stoppers.

At Serna's court appearance Monday, the prosecutor asked the judge to continue the court date to Aug. 20, and asked Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton to set Serna's bond at $50,000, which his family later posted.

Following the afternoon hearing, Sipp said he appreciated that the county attorney's office was taking its time to look at all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision rather than a hasty one.