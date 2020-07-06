Attorney for man arrested in death of friend says it was horrible accident

The attorney for an 18-year-old arrested for fatally shooting his close friend, a 20-year-old prison guard, early on the Fourth of July said the two had been joking around about ice cream before it happened.
"This is just horseplay gone bad," Zachariah Serna's attorney, Brad Sipp, said Monday, calling it a horrible, horrible accident.
Serna's friend, 20-year-old Gavin Hall, died in front of his face, Sipp said. The single shot instant and fatal.
"I don't think that cases get much worse than this," the attorney said.
Earlier Monday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said officers arrested Serna on suspicion of manslaughter after responding to a 911 call and finding Hall dead of a gunshot wound just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a home they rented with two others at 2701 S. 40th St.
Prosecutors hadn't yet charged Serna on Monday and he bonded out of jail by evening.
At a morning news conference, Bliemeister said witnesses told police Serna and Hall had been "bantering" back and forth before the shooting happened.
"During this encounter, Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked towards Hall. Serna discharged the shotgun one time, striking Hall in the head," the police chief said.
He said crime scene technicians collected forensic and digital evidence at the home Saturday and there was an autopsy done Sunday in Omaha.
He didn't say if police believed Serna had meant to shoot Hall.
By Nebraska law, a person commits manslaughter by killing someone without malice upon a sudden quarrel or causing a death unintentionally while committing an unlawful act, for example firing a firearm within Lincoln city limits.
In a statement Saturday, police said that at a small gathering at the home some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."
Saturday, the police dispatcher said the caller, Zach, had said they were "playing with guns when one went off and hit a 20-year-old male."
"The caller is saying he's gone," the dispatcher said.
In an online fundraiser, Hall's family called it a tragic accident.
Hall was a corporal for the Nebraska Department of Corrections and had worked at the Lincoln Correctional Center since July 2018, according to a prison spokeswoman.
Serna identified himself on social media as a member of the U.S. Army.
The two went to Norris High School together, Hall graduating in May 2018 and Serna a year later.
Monday, Bliemeister said there were six people at the home at the time, the four who lived there and two friends. He said investigators are talking to everyone, comparing their statements and looking at their cellphones.
"We really are working hard to determine what are the exact events that preceded the discharge of the shotgun in the residence. Until then, it would be amiss for us to speculate on exactly what the motive (was) or whether or not this was an accidental shooting," he said.
Asked if alcohol may have been a factor, Bliemeister said that was part of the search of the home by crime scene technicians and a part of the interviews "and will be something that we take into account as we go forward."
He called it an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information that could help to call police or Crime Stoppers.
At Serna's court appearance Monday, the prosecutor asked the judge to continue the court date to Aug. 20, and asked Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton to set Serna's bond at $50,000, which his family later posted.
Following the afternoon hearing, Sipp said he appreciated that the county attorney's office was taking its time to look at all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision rather than a hasty one.
He said Serna, who called 911, has cooperated fully with investigators, giving a statement about what happened and giving them his phone and the code to unlock it so they could see the joking messages he and Hall had exchanged.
But, Sipp said, Serna's concern from the start has been for his friend, now gone, and for Hall's family, with whom he is close.
"I see a lot of horrible crimes," the attorney said. "I will say this set of circumstances is just really sad."
