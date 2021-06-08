Attorney for Madsen's and other local bars compares city's mask mandate to Nazi experiment

The court convened Tuesday for an evidentiary hearing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ferdico, after pointing to a previous case involving a local dairy as the crux of the defense's argument, which questions the legal authority of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, drew the comparison to Nazi-era experiments.

In her response, Kerkhofs rejected the legal semantics of the defense attorney's primary argument, which involves a 1960 case involving the Lincoln Dairy Co. And in responding to Ferdico's Nazi-era comparison, the prosecutor requested more time.

"I'd ask (for) some time to respond to that argument that a mask, as ordered by this community ... violates federal law and is somehow comparable to Nazi experimentation done on people in World War II," Kerkhofs said. "And why those two things are even remotely in the same universe."

Kerkhofs will have a week to draft her response.

In the meantime, Zimmerman will review Kerkhofs' objections to two pieces of evidence submitted by the defense — a directed health measure from the state and an order from a previous civil court case heard in Lancaster County. The prosecutor objected to the relevance of the documents.