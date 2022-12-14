 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attempted ATM theft gets no money but causes $104K damage, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
An attempt to get away with an ATM early Wednesday ended up a bust but caused $104,000 damage in the process, Lincoln Police say.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said an ATM tamper alarm sent them to the Pinnacle Bank at 27th Street and Folkways Blvd., north of Superior Street, at about 3 a.m.

They arrived to find an ATM pulled off its base and laying in the driveway. A Ford F-250, which had been stolen 5 miles away earlier that morning, was left behind.

Vollmer said there was no cash taken from the machine. 

Lincoln South Beltway opening will bring new challenges to rural responders

Lincoln South Beltway by the numbers. 
Omaha woman tried to rob bank from the drive-thru lane, police say
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

