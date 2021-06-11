 Skip to main content
Attempt to steal Coke machine fails when stolen skid loader runs out of gas, sheriff says
Attempt to steal Coke machine fails when stolen skid loader runs out of gas, sheriff says

An attempt to steal a vending machine from outside a convenience store in Emerald was foiled after a stolen skid-steer loader ran out of gas, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. 

Suspects came within gallons of making off with a Coke machine on Thursday in a "Bobcat-style vehicle" at the Emerald Minit Mart on West O Street, Wagner said, but ran out of gas near the convenience store.

Wagner said Minit Mart employees discovered the skid loader — reported stolen from Carroll Construction Supply — with the store's Coke machine in its grasp. Wagner said the vehicle was stolen from 3600 W. O St. sometime Wednesday night and driven nearly 4 miles to the convenience store. 

When it was found, the Coke machine had been loaded onto the forklift-type machine before it ran out of gas. The sheriff's office recovered the stolen vehicle and soda machine that never made it far from the Minit Mart. 

Wagner said there are no suspects in the attempted theft. 

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

