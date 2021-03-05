ATM break-in in Havelock reported; Lincoln police investigating

Lincoln Police say they are investigating an early morning break-in of an ATM at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Havelock.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there at 4:35 a.m. on a burglary alarm at the ATM and arrived to find a stolen Ford F-250 pickup abandoned near the front door.

The front door of the ATM had been ripped off by metal hooks connected to the pickup by a strap and chain. Bonkiewicz said officers discovered the pickup had been stolen overnight from Mercy City Church three blocks away.

He said officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for forensic evidence and were attempting to recover surveillance video from the area.

Investigators are assisting Pinnacle Bank to determine how much money, if any, was stolen from the ATM, Bonkiewicz said.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.