 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATM break-in in Havelock reported; Lincoln police investigating
View Comments
editor's pick

ATM break-in in Havelock reported; Lincoln police investigating

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police say they are investigating an early morning break-in of an ATM at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Havelock.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there at 4:35 a.m. on a burglary alarm at the ATM and arrived to find a stolen Ford F-250 pickup abandoned near the front door. 

The front door of the ATM had been ripped off by metal hooks connected to the pickup by a strap and chain. Bonkiewicz said officers discovered the pickup had been stolen overnight from Mercy City Church three blocks away.

He said officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for forensic evidence and were attempting to recover surveillance video from the area.

Investigators are assisting Pinnacle Bank to determine how much money, if any, was stolen from the ATM, Bonkiewicz said. 

Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing young girl
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Crete man seeking to stop deportation

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News