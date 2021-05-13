 Skip to main content
ATM bandits may have struck again, this time in west Lincoln
ATM bandits may have struck again, this time in west Lincoln

  Updated
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Lincoln police are investigating an early Wednesday ATM break-in and say it could be linked to similar cases earlier this year.

Officers were called to Pinnacle Bank, 201 Sun Valley Boulevard, at 2:40 a.m. and found the front of the ATM had been pried off and an undetermined amount of cash removed.

They later found a stolen Ford F-350 a mile away at Lakeview Elementary, which could have been used in the crime, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

“It’s accurate to say we believe they used a vehicle and ropes or chains to pry off the front of the ATM,” he said.

Police have no suspects, but are investigating the crime’s similarities to past ATM break-ins, he said. In early March, thieves used a stolen Ford F-250 and chains to pull open an ATM at the Pinnacle Bank in Havelock.

And later that month, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of two men unsuccessfully using a stolen Ford pickup to try to dislodge an ATM in Hickman.

ATM break-in in Havelock reported; Lincoln police investigating
2 men spotted unsuccessfully trying to break into ATM in Hickman, sheriff says
