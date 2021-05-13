ATM bandits may have struck again, this time in west Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating an early Wednesday ATM break-in and say it could be linked to similar cases earlier this year.

Officers were called to Pinnacle Bank, 201 Sun Valley Boulevard, at 2:40 a.m. and found the front of the ATM had been pried off and an undetermined amount of cash removed.

They later found a stolen Ford F-350 a mile away at Lakeview Elementary, which could have been used in the crime, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

“It’s accurate to say we believe they used a vehicle and ropes or chains to pry off the front of the ATM,” he said.

Police have no suspects, but are investigating the crime’s similarities to past ATM break-ins, he said. In early March, thieves used a stolen Ford F-250 and chains to pull open an ATM at the Pinnacle Bank in Havelock.

And later that month, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of two men unsuccessfully using a stolen Ford pickup to try to dislodge an ATM in Hickman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.