At sentencing, federal judge calls Plattsmouth man a 'danger to our children'
At sentencing, federal judge calls Plattsmouth man a 'danger to our children'

A 34-year-old Plattsmouth man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter sentenced Juan Burnell to the prison term, plus 15 years of supervised release.

Juan Burnell

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Burnell, a convicted sex offender, used his Instagram account to upload an image of child pornography to the internet on June 20, 2020.

On Oct. 13, law enforcement obtained the contents of Burnell’s Google account, which contained five videos of child pornography.

Burnell was on the sex offender registry for a 2005 conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Benton County, Iowa, and a 2011 conviction for third-degree sexual assault of a child in Buffalo County.

At Friday's sentencing in Omaha, Rossiter stated that Burnell was “a danger to our children.”

The case, which was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

