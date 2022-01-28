At Malone Center town hall, Lincoln police chief grapples with transparency

Fulfilling a promise she made when she was a finalist vying to become Lincoln's top cop, Police Chief Chief Teresa Ewins engaged with residents at a town hall-style meeting Thursday night, where she grappled with what transparency means for her department.

In some ways, Ewins' presence at the Malone Community Center, where she appeared alongside Assistant Chiefs Brian Jackson and Michon Morrow and Capt. Anthony Butler, was itself a step toward openness — the kind she promised as a candidate for the job she holds now.

"I'm gonna come here and I'm gonna listen to you," Ewins said at a candidate forum last June, a week before Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her hiring from four finalists. "This is gonna be very normal if I'm here. ... If you're upset, then you're gonna tell me."

And for more than two hours at the Hold Cops Accountable town hall on Thursday, that's exactly what about 25 community members did, raising concerns about policing in general and airing their specific grievances with LPD directly to the new chief.

In a pair of exchanges about 20 minutes apart, Ewins faced questions about the department's transparency from both sides — with one resident calling for LPD to unseal internal records on officers accused of wrongdoing, while another resident questioned the chief's public comments on the recent firing of Sgt. Angela Sands.

"Is it safe for the public to assume that in the future we can expect to hear from you on LPD matters surrounding internal investigations ... considering the fact that you spoke publicly on the circumstances and facts surrounding the termination of Sgt. Angela Sands?" asked Laura Nigro, referencing an Jan. 12 interview Ewins did on a local radio show.

In her response, Ewins said she "will not" publicly talk about internal matters, but also described responding to lawsuits and media coverage about the department's internal culture as a responsibility.

"It is about public trust," Ewins said. "And I have to put something out.

"For a long time, we've been asked to be transparent, and I didn't give details that really — I did not say names, and I did not give details to the point where it really tells you much about the case," she said, referring to her KFOR interview. "I hope we have our day in court, so the public can understand. Because transparency is exactly what communities are asking for."

But in the radio interview, Ewins did identify Sands by name, and her comments on internal investigations came as a direct response to a question from KFOR's Dale Johnson, who specifically asked about Sands' firing.

"It's all a very big conversation, and, first, we don't really talk about personnel matters," she said in that radio interview, before addressing former Officer Sarah Williams' $65,000 settlement with the city over alleged sexual harassment Williams experienced at LPD.

Then, Ewins addressed Sands' termination directly.

"Some of (what) you just said in regards to personnel matters and discipline is about performance," she said. "It's not about these lawsuits. It's not about anything that has to do with that. I don't know these people personally. I don't have experience with them. I make the decisions on whether or not we go towards discipline, or if internal affairs does an investigation," she told Johnson.

"Some things came to me, and, unfortunately, Sgt. Sands was one of those cases. As I have also told our members, that personnel issue had to do with one other member, who was also terminated. It was about untruthfulness and the lack of supervision by the sergeant and directing that member to do certain things that resulted in both of them being terminated."

In her response at the town hall Thursday night, Ewins said her prior comments on personnel matters were the result of the microscope LPD has been placed under since she arrived in Lincoln five months ago.

She wasn't apologetic for answering questions, instead painting the comments as a matter of public interest, a product of her commitment to transparency.

But that commitment was called into question less than 20 minutes later, when resident Jason Witmer sought to gauge the chief's support of the California's Right To Know Act, a law passed by that state's legislature in 2018, giving the public access to certain employee records relating to police misconduct and serious uses of force.

The bill, passed while Ewins was still a commander with the San Francisco Police Department, makes public records on any officer-involved shootings and anytime law enforcement uses force that results in serious injury or death. The records are public regardless of whether the department found the officer acted properly or not, according to the ACLU of Southern California.

The bill also provides access to records in instances where an officer is found to have committed sexual assault against a member of the public, including attempts to coerce sex while on duty.

And the bill opens internal records in instances where an officer is found to engage in dishonesty in criminal investigations or internal misconduct reviews — a category that would seem to apply to Sands' termination, as Ewins has described it, if the law was in place in Nebraska.

Acknowledging similar legislation hasn't been proposed in Nebraska, Witmer asked Ewins if she would support such a bill here, where internal affairs findings remain outside the scope of the state's public records laws.

"It's a good question," Ewins said. "My fear, on one hand, to just open it completely is that some officers are innocent."

She noted the advent of vehicle and body-worn cameras, which every LPD patrol officer is outfitted with, has allowed the agency to thoroughly review footage of every accusation of excessive force against in LPD. And, she said, sergeants randomly review bodycam footage of each officer under their command each month.

(In the last three months of 2021, LPD recorded five complaints of excessive force from Lincoln residents, according to quarterly data released at a Citizens Police Advisory Board meeting Wednesday. Every officer involved was exonerated by body cam footage, Assistant Chief Morrow said at that meeting.)

"When it comes to terminations, when it comes to transparency, it's being redefined today," Ewins said. "But we have to be fair to our officers. ... They deserve their due process as well. Is it fair to just open up a file and say, 'This person was accused of this, but they were exonerated.' But they're still gonna be on the front page of the paper ... saying that they did this."

Ewins' exchange with Witmer went on, with Witmer noting that individuals convicted of crimes in Nebraska who then have their sentences pardoned still have their wrongdoings broadcast publicly.

A pardon doesn't parallel an exonerated police officer, Ewins countered, noting convicted criminals who are pardoned have been earlier proved guilty in a court of law, while officers investigated for alleged excessive force have only been accused.

Still, Witmer raised questions of the inherent inequities that exist surrounding the privacy of internal police investigations when compared to criminal charges.

When an ordinary defendant is charged with a crime, the allegations against them become public record and are only sealed after a defendant is found to be not guilty. When an officer is accused of wrongdoing, the results of internal affairs investigations in Lincoln are never made public, even if the allegations are sustained.

Ewins noted that when criminal charges are brought against an officer, the allegations against them do become public.

"I get your fear, but that's the problem, too," Witmer said. "When are you gonna cross that boundary? When are you gonna cross that boundary and say, 'We will open all records of fully investigated cases — exonerated or not?'"

He didn't dispute that officers deserve to keep their reputation intact, but said they should also be held accountable by the department and the community they are supposed to be protecting.

"And that's what we're asking for," he said later. "Real transparency. Not the appearance of transparency or limited transparency — because that's not transparency."

Responding to Witmer, the police chief said she wasn't afraid of accountability or transparency. She asked for every attendee at the town hall to hold her and the department accountable.

And, in her response, she underscored the dual-edged sword that transparency in modern policing is: It comes at the crossroad of the competing interests of the public and the department's employees, a paradox that Ewins will have to navigate in Lincoln.

"Now, I got questions because I put too much information out," Ewins said, referring to her earlier exchange with Nigro. "So which one do you want?"

"Too much information," Witmer said, as some of the 25 or so attendees at the Malone Center echoed his stance.

After imploring the attendees to express their concerns to elected representatives, Ewins ultimately ended her exchange with Witmer — and the town hall's discussion of internal transparency — by toeing the line between too much and too little.

"Do I agree that these records should be open to everyone?" she said. "I think there's a middle ground, if you're gonna ask me that question. I think there's a middle ground."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

