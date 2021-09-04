At least one killed in I-80 crash in north Lincoln

At least one person was killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Emergency crews responded the crash on the interstate near the 27th Street exit at about 9:30 a.m.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes, and westbound traffic was still shut down at the 27th Street exit as of noon. At least one car was on fire in the interstate after the crash and several other vehicles left the roadway and suffered heavy damage.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised drivers to take Cornhusker Highway into Lincoln as an alternate route while the interstate is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

