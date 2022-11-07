At least 5 shots fired amid group argument in north Lincoln, police say

An unknown man fired between five and seven shots amid a verbal dispute between two groups in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting — reported at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 15th and Knox streets — came amid an argument between two feuding groups, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police haven't identified a suspect in the shooting, which resulted in no injuries and no recorded property damage.

Vollmer said the groups were arguing over a fight that had transpired a week prior, but the nature of the original feud remains unclear.