At least 30 jailed for curfew violations late Monday, early Tuesday

Lincoln police arrested at least 30 people overnight Monday for violating the mayor's second emergency curfew order, according to the county jail's website.

All but one was booked into the jail after midnight for violating the curfew, which Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird put into effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Most -- about two-thirds -- were in their 20s, and the group was nearly evenly split between men and women.

After the first emergency curfew went into effect late Sunday and early Monday, officers arrested 45 people, most of them for curfew violations.

All were out of jail by Monday afternoon, with most of them pleading guilty in court and receiving $350 fines. But a few chose to pay their $100 bonds to be released and continue their criminal cases, City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick told a meeting of City Council directors Monday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

