At least 30 jailed for curfew violations late Monday, early Tuesday

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lincoln police arrested at least 30 people overnight Monday for violating the mayor's second emergency curfew order, according to the county jail's website.
All but one was booked into the jail after midnight for violating the curfew, which Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird put into effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Most -- about two-thirds -- were in their 20s, and the group was nearly evenly split between men and women.
After the first emergency curfew went into effect late Sunday and early Monday, officers arrested 45 people, most of them for curfew violations.
All were out of jail by Monday afternoon, with most of them pleading guilty in court and receiving $350 fines. But a few chose to pay their $100 bonds to be released and continue their criminal cases, City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick told a meeting of City Council directors Monday.
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: POORBEAR, MIKAYLA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/02/1988 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 17:08:13
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: PEREZ, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/23/1998 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 16:24:31 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, PAUL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/29/2001 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 11:02:01 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: HEITMAN, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1986 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 10:57:11 Charges:
COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: BELK, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1984 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 06:19:15 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: WELTE, PHOEBE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1977 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 02:35:42 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: PFEIFER, JOHNATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/07/1969 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 02:28:21 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: SALAZAR, JARROD Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/12/1998 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 01:03:06 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) FAIL TO OBEY EMERGENCY ORDER OF THE MAYOR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: WILSON, CURTIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1973 Booking Time: 06/01/2020 / 00:36:59 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: MCKIE, NATHAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/22/1987 Booking Time: 05/31/2020 / 21:44:44 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: REYES, ISIDRO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/15/1973 Booking Time: 05/31/2020 / 14:11:26 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: MADRIGAL, CUSTODIO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/21/1977 Booking Time: 05/30/2020 / 23:21:05 Charges:
POSS COCAINE W/INT TO DELVR (140G/MORE) (F1B) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 06-02-2020
Last, First Name: MORAN, ALEJANDRO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/19/1989 Booking Time: 05/30/2020 / 18:08:39 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or
psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.