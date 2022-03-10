At-home death of Lincoln fire inspector considered to be in line of duty, officials say

The January death of a Lincoln fire inspector is considered to be the result of his on-the-job duties, according to the coordinator for Nebraska's Local Assistance State Team.

Don Gross, 57, died of a heart attack at his home in Lincoln sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 4, said Karla Houfek, who works with the national collaborative that assists families and departments when firefighters die in the line of duty.

Houfek said Gross died within 24 hours of performing stressful, strenuous work in the line of duty — the federal criteria required for his death to be considered a result of his work.

"Don Gross meets that criteria," she said.

He had been on scene at a confirmed structure fire in Lincoln in the hours before his death, Houfek said.

The designation ensures Gross' family is eligible for a federally funded lump-sum payment from the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Program. The family may also receive pension benefits under state law.

Gross began his career with the city as a firefighter in 1991 before being promoted to fire apparatus operator in 1995 and then to fire inspector two years later.

A member of the International Association of Arson Investigators, Gross was also a bomb technician and had been a Black Hawk pilot for 21 years, serving at least four military tours overseas.

