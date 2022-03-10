At-home death of Lincoln fire inspector considered to be in line of duty, officials say

The January death of a Lincoln fire inspector is considered to be the result of his on-the-job duties, according to the coordinator for Nebraska's Local Assistance State Team.
Don Gross, 57, died of a heart attack at his home in Lincoln sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 4, said Karla Houfek, who works with the national collaborative that assists families and departments when firefighters die in the line of duty.
The designation ensures Gross' family is eligible for a federally funded lump-sum payment from the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Program. The family may also receive pension benefits under state law.
Gross began his career with the city as a firefighter in 1991 before being promoted to fire apparatus operator in 1995 and then to fire inspector two years later.
A member of the International Association of Arson Investigators, Gross was also a bomb technician and had been a Black Hawk pilot for 21 years, serving at least four military tours overseas.
In 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the affidavit. In 2021, another girl came forward alleging he had touched her inappropriately.
The fight originated as a dispute between a 15-year-old student and an 18-year-old Lincoln High alumnus, though it's unclear how many attendees were ultimately wrapped up in the conflict, according to police.