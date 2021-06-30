At death penalty hearing, state aims to prove Bailey Boswell's actions were 'depraved'

On the other side, defense attorney Todd Lancaster said it was evidence only of an effort to get rid of the body.

"That's all it is. It's not something else depraved with some other heinous intention on the mind of whoever's disposing of that body," he said.

Lancaster said that in Nebraska, mutilation cases that rise to the death penalty have been limited to injuries while the victim still was alive. Not dismemberments after the victim's death, like here.

And he asked the three-judge panel to look with skepticism at statements about torture and killing made months before Loofe's murder.

"The evidence you're going to hear is obviously going to include statements and behaviors and acts done by Aubrey Trail," Lancaster said. "He is not the person that we are determining that these aggravating factors apply to today. It's the state of mind and actions of Bailey Boswell."

Testimony began with FBI Special Agent Eli McBride and photos of the scenes where Loofe's remains had been scattered in ditches in rural Clay County and by afternoon had moved to Michelle Elieff, the forensic pathologist who did the autopsy and concluded Loofe's death was caused by "homicidal means, including strangulation."