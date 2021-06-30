At Boswell death penalty hearing, state aims to prove her actions were 'depraved'

WILBER — Just three weeks after Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln clerk, a three-judge panel began hearing evidence here Wednesday to determine if Bailey Boswell, his co-conspirator, should get the same punishment.
Boswell would be the first woman in Nebraska to be on death row.
Separate juries found Trail, 54, and Boswell, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for luring Loofe to their Wilber apartment on the night of Nov. 15, 2017, where she was killed and her body dismembered.
At a hearing that started here Wednesday, prosecutors have alleged the killing showed "exceptional depravity," as outlined in state law.
Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner pointed to planning, including steps to conceal Boswell's identity when she posted Tinder profiles under fake names, and to a medium-sized sauna suit with the crotch cut out and a boxed sex toy found dumped near the remains in rural Clay County, suggesting they had carried out a sexual fantasy other women said they'd heard them talk about in the months before the killing.
And he pointed to the gratuitous number of cuts to dismember Loofe's body and cut marks around the tattoo on her arm that said "Everything will be wonderful someday" as signs that she and Trail relished the crime.
On the other side, defense attorney Todd Lancaster said that was evidence only of an effort to get rid of the body.
"That's all it is. It's not something else depraved with some other heinous intention on the mind of whoever's disposing of that body," he said.
Lancaster said in Nebraska, needless mutilation rising to the death penalty they have been limited to actions taken while the victim still was alive. Not dismemberments after the victim's death, like here.
And he asked the three-judge panel to look with skepticism at statements about torture and killing made months before Loofe's killing that the state was asking them to consider.
"The evidence you're going to hear is obviously going to include statements and behaviors and acts done by Aubrey Trail," Lancaster said. "He is not the person that we are determining that these aggravating factors apply to today. It's the state of mind and actions of Bailey Boswell."
In the end, Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon would have to find the state proved the aggravator and that it wasn't outweighed by any mitigating circumstances in order for Boswell to get the death penalty.
A separate three-judge panel, which also included Johnson, announced its findings in Trail's case June 9.
Trail said then that he murdered Loofe after she “freaked out” and rejected his and Boswell’s attempt to recruit her into their crime and sex ring. He said he was “willing to do anything to protect” the couple’s lifestyle.
“I won’t say I’m sorry, as that would be an insult to you after what I put you through,” he said addressing Loofe's family, “and I won’t ask for forgiveness as I don’t believe there is such a thing.”
Trail maintained that Boswell was not in the room when Loofe was killed, and played only a small role in disposing of her body.
At Boswell's trial last October, prosecutors said the two worked lockstep to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim. And that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder, buying the tools to dismember and dispose of her body hours hours before picking her up.
Lancaster contended that Boswell was another of Trail's victims and that, like other women who testified about the pair's talk of witchcraft, torture and killing, he had indoctrinated her to where she feared the punishment he would dole out if she didn't obey.
But the jury rejected the idea, finding Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder.
Susie Loofe reported her daughter missing Nov. 16, 2017, a day after Sydney failed to show up for work, and a friend found Boswell’s Tinder profile, which helped law enforcement launch a massive manhunt that ended in their capture in Missouri.
Bailey Boswell's attorney wants probation office to look into prison's plan if a woman is sentenced to death
