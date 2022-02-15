Assistant warden sexually abused Lincoln inmate accused of murder, court records allege

A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln, who was arrested in January, is accused of sexually abusing a man convicted of first-degree murder, according to new court filings.

Sarah Nelson Torsiello, 45, most recently worked at Nebraska's Reception and Treatment Center, formerly the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Lincoln Correctional Center, where she's accused of kissing and groping the 37-year-old who is serving a life sentence, according to the affidavit for her arrest.

Torsiello was arrested and later charged with first- and second-degree sexual abuse of an inmate and unlawful acts by any person. The affidavit for her arrest became public when she was charged Friday.

At the time of her arrest, Torsiello had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for more than 18 years, starting in August 2003. She resigned after her arrest.

Torsiello purchased a burner phone for the inmate, according to the affidavit. Her alleged relationship with the incarcerated man went on for six days in early December — about a month before the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her.

The former assistant warden was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond when she was arrested. As part of her bond conditions, Torsiello is barred from contacting the inmate she's alleged to have abused, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges," Scott Frakes, the director of the Department of Correctional Services, said in a news release announcing Torsiello's arrest.

"These are serious offenses. Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS.”

