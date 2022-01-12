Assistant warden arrested after alleged sexual abuse of Lincoln inmate

An assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln was arrested yesterday after alleged misconduct involving a relationship with an inmate.

Sarah Nelson Torsiello, 45, was booked on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate.

Torsiello had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for more than 18 years, starting in August 2003. The department announced her arrest and resignation in a late-night news release on Tuesday. She most recently worked at Nebraska's Reception and Treatment Center, which focuses on treating inmates who struggle with mental health issues while offering non-clinical education programs.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges," Scott Frakes, the department's director, said in the release. "These are serious offenses. Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS.”

Upon her arrest Tuesday, Torsiello was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Her arrest marks the third time in six months an state employee or contractor has been arrested for alleged wrongdoing.