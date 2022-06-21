Assistant city attorney acquitted of criminal trespass charge in Lincoln

A lawyer in the city attorney's office was acquitted Tuesday of a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge stemming from a May 2021 incident that his attorney cast as a landlord-tenant issue.

Rick Tast, 49, entered a northeast Lincoln rental home May 21, 2021, where he awoke a napping family and briefly argued with the occupants before leaving with the property owner, his longtime friend, Jeremy Hosek, according to court testimony.

Tast's presence in the house was undisputed throughout a bench trial last month, which centered on the alleged criminality of Tast's entry into the home.

At Tast's trial May 19, nearly a year after the incident, Hosek said that Tast was acting as his agent and attorney when the two arrived at 3143 N. 56th St., where Hosek was preparing to evict his tenant, who he said was months behind on rent and had stopped responding to texts.

Special prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office disputed that rationale, noting that Tast was not an employee of Hosek's business venture, and his status as a lawyer or friend didn't grant him permission to enter the home.

"My lawyer doesn't just come into my house whenever he wants," Assistant Attorney General Gail VerMaas told Otoe County Judge David Partsch, who heard the case because of Tast's ties within the Lincoln legal community.

At trial, Hosek provided several reasons for entering the home that day. He and Tast initially thought the home may have been abandoned and had gone in to look for violations for an eviction notice, said Hosek, a city firefighter who also mentioned smelling smoke and observing a haze through the window.

They did not encounter smoke or fire upon entry.

The state focused much of its case on what happened inside the house, where Tast encountered a 14-year-old boy asleep in a bedroom, who he jostled awake, according to the teen's testimony.

"(I felt) someone touching my leg, so I woke up," the boy said. "It wasn't too hard or nothing, they grabbed it and I realized it and I woke up and I freaked out."

Tast, a registered nurse and former medic, later told Lincoln Police he thought the teen was dead or suffering a medical emergency, said former Officer Laura Stokey, the lead officer in the investigation who was terminated in January for mishandling evidence in an unrelated case.

The teen, his sister and mom all testified that Tast then grabbed a black hoodie from the boy's room and walked to the kitchen, where he confronted the family and repeatedly asked "What is this?," referring to the sweatshirt.

Korey Reiman, Tast's attorney, maintained that Tast removed a marijuana bong from the bedroom, not a sweatshirt.

VerMaas also pointed to Tast's actions in the days after the incident as attempts to cover up his involvement in the case.

"While you were talking to the defendant on the phone, did he ever make any requests of you at this time?" VerMass asked Stokey.

"He requested to have his name left out of all police reports," Stokey said.

But Reiman repeatedly cast doubt on the credibility of Stokey and other Lincoln Police officers involved in the case, including former Sgt. Angela Sands, Stokey's supervisor who was fired in December.

And the defense attorney argued Stokey's testimony — along with the other five witnesses called by the state — did not prove that Tast had knowingly acted with criminal intent when he walked into the house, failing to clear the statutory hurdle required to prove first-degree criminal trespass.

"The state failed to call the owner of the house," Reiman said, referring to Hosek, the only witness called by the defense. "They've left that hanging open, of whether Mr. Tast was given permission or told he could go in there.

"That's what they have to prove. And they didn't do it. They didn't even try to do it."

In the end, Partsch agreed with Reiman, pointing to the same argument in his six-page verdict issued Tuesday.

"The state must prove in this case, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Tast entered this rental home knowing that he was not licensed or privileged to do so," Partsch said. "It has not met its burden."

The verdict brought an end to a legal battle that had stretched on for more than a year — a rarity for misdemeanor cases — and brought vindication for Tast, according to his attorney.

"From jump street, I didn't think this case should have been charged," Reiman said Tuesday. "And the verdict today supports that."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

