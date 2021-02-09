Assault left Lincoln man with serious head injury, police say

A 56-year-old Lincoln man was left with a serious head injury that required surgery after an assault Monday, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue went to the area of 18th and A streets just before 1 p.m. A Z-Trip driver said he'd been flagged down by a man carrying groceries.

When he started to get in the vehicle, the man collapsed on the ground. Spilker said he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where they discovered he had a head injury and needed surgery.

She said the victim told police that someone he knew had punched him earlier in the day when he was near 11th and N streets. But he had problems recalling all the details due to his injury.

Spilker asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

