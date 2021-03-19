 Skip to main content
Assault involving pellet gun or small caliber firearm reported in Lincoln
Assault involving pellet gun or small caliber firearm reported in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating after a 38-year-old man went to a hospital with a wound from what appeared to be a pellet gun or small caliber firearm.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the hospital about it at 4 a.m.

The 38-year-old man said he had been walking earlier in the 600 block of West Cornhusker Highway when he felt a pain in his right arm. He didn't report hearing or seeing anything that would have explained it.

Police saw a small hole in the sleeve of his leather jacket that matched up with the wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

