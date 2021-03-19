Assault involving pellet gun or small caliber firearm reported in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating after a 38-year-old man went to a hospital with a wound from what appeared to be a pellet gun or small caliber firearm.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the hospital about it at 4 a.m.

The 38-year-old man said he had been walking earlier in the 600 block of West Cornhusker Highway when he felt a pain in his right arm. He didn't report hearing or seeing anything that would have explained it.

Police saw a small hole in the sleeve of his leather jacket that matched up with the wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

