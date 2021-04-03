 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assault at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution sends inmate to hospital
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Assault at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution sends inmate to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was taken to a hospital Saturday after being assaulted by other inmates.

Just after 11 a.m. in the facility's outside yard, two inmates cut and stabbed another inmate's arms and torso. Staff found two homemade weapons, and an investigation into the assault is underway.

The county attorney will review the findings of the investigation to decide criminal prosecution, and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will go through its disciplinary process. The inmates will receive punishment according to the rules and regulations of NDCS, such as losing good-time privileges.

Currently, the facility is taking action to control movement of inmates in the facility. It may do that by canceling program or work activities, confining some inmates in their cells and escorting inmates in the facility.

Man in critical condition following stabbing in downtown Lincoln
Endangered missing advisory issued for 34-year-old man
Three people robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, cash taken
Lincoln man who shoplifted thousands in electronics, other goods is arrested, police say

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Prisons logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News