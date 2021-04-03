Assault at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution sends inmate to hospital

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was taken to a hospital Saturday after being assaulted by other inmates.

Just after 11 a.m. in the facility's outside yard, two inmates cut and stabbed another inmate's arms and torso. Staff found two homemade weapons, and an investigation into the assault is underway.

The county attorney will review the findings of the investigation to decide criminal prosecution, and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will go through its disciplinary process. The inmates will receive punishment according to the rules and regulations of NDCS, such as losing good-time privileges.

Currently, the facility is taking action to control movement of inmates in the facility. It may do that by canceling program or work activities, confining some inmates in their cells and escorting inmates in the facility.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.