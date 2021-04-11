Assault at Lincoln Correctional Center sends inmate to hospital

An inmate at the Lincoln Correction Center was sent to the hospital Saturday night after being assaulted by his cell mate, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The assault occurred before 10 p.m. in the cell shared by both men.
About 40 minutes prior to the assault, staff members interceded when both men became involved in a verbal dispute. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staff members were called to the cell to separate them.
The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head.
The department is investigating the incident, and findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the department's rules and regulations.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Christian Blaize Arman
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHRISTIAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jack M Cave
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACK is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Isaiah A Jones
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marqueze J Bingham
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARQUEZE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amiah R Bredemeier
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kylie Renee Wilcox
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Adams CO SO Hastings
KYLIE is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Jene Andersen
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Robert Nicholas III Siefker
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|206
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ROBERT is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 206 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katherine M Almgren
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Lynn Medina
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Julian A Castillo
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JULIAN is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Troy Fentress
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TROY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
LENNON is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eanijah Eston-nash
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EANIJAH is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dominic Keith Cothren
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINIC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Gabriel A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ivanna Peters-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IVANNA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Amy Amador Dominguez
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mason Patrick Arnold
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|131
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 131 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Christian J Randels
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHRISTIAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Travon L Brockington
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRAVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Larraya Taylor
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LARRAYA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel C Afraidofbear
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Gering PD
GABRIEL is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Qlani Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
QLANI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ariel Paris Moore
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|172
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
ARIEL is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 172 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rylee Lynn Buman
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
RYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 153 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Maxamus Crable
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Gering PD
MAXAMUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Green eyes.
Tatiaunna L Knight
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TATIAUNNA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dhevan Justin Phillips Mills
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DHEVAN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Piper Penney-hall
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
PIPER is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Jones
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Coakley
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Pink
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDES is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Pink hair and Blue eyes.
Ambrea Hoge
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AMBREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Damari Morrison-edwards
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eliza Emelina Lussier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bella Herrman
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Riley
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cory Debord
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chase A T Boyd
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHASE is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelina Mariah Rivas
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANGELINA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Audrey Renee Coup
Reese Marie Britton
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REESE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Dasani Nerraw Sharp
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DASANI is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
George Gvaramia
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GEORGE is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Traniyah T Grimes-richard
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRANIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Hazel Adriana Alas-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 90 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|178
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 178 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ingrid Cabezas-martinez
Aaron J Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AARON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alan Alexander Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
ALAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn R Holloway
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
AUTUMN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Maria Chaplain
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rodger Ervie III Hayes
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RODGER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Kyle Hillman
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
STEVEN is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Brandi Marie Claussen
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Holt CO SO O'Neill
BRANDI is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Wyatt Novak
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
WYATT is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Meyer
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|310
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ZACHARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 310 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devyn Rhaeann Davis
|Date Missing:
|03-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEVYN is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Laina Patricia McGuire
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LAINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jamari Whiteside
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JAMARI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mitchell Joseph Jackson
|Date Missing:
|03-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MITCHELL is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kayleigh Ausdemore
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLEIGH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cora Cyann Gilpin
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORA is a 21 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamall Bedford
|Date Missing:
|03-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMALL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vernon Michael Durbin
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|65
|Current Age:
|66
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VERNON is a 66 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jarvell Moore
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JARVELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aisha Josephine Enriques
|Date Missing:
|02-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kimberly Diaz
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KIMBERLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Terrion Allen Jones
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TERRION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sicily Bils
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SICILY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaliem Tut
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
NYALIEM is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy James Woodruff
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIMOTHY is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Blue eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Giselle A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GISELLE is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vanessa Maughmer
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
VANESSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.