Assault at Lincoln Correctional Center sends inmate to hospital
Assault at Lincoln Correctional Center sends inmate to hospital

An inmate at the Lincoln Correction Center was sent to the hospital Saturday night after being assaulted by his cell mate, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The assault occurred before 10 p.m. in the cell shared by both men.

About 40 minutes prior to the assault, staff members interceded when both men became involved in a verbal dispute. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staff members were called to the cell to separate them.

The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head.

The department is investigating the incident, and findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the department's rules and regulations.

