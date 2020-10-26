 Skip to main content
Assault at jail sent victim to the hospital with broken bones, Lincoln police say
Assault at jail sent victim to the hospital with broken bones, Lincoln police say

A jail inmate was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault after a fellow inmate ended up with significant enough injuries he had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Lancaster County Department of Correctional Services at 3801 W. O St. on a report of an inmate assault.

Richard Roebuck

Richard Roebuck

She said jail video showed a 42-year-old man going into the bathroom, followed by Richard Roebuck, 39, who left minutes later. Then, the victim came out with visible injuries to his face.

At the hospital, doctors treated him for multiple facial fractures.

Spilker said the victim told police Roebuck had struck him multiple times in the face over a disagreement earlier that day.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News