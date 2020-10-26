Assault at jail sent victim to the hospital with broken bones, Lincoln police say

A jail inmate was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault after a fellow inmate ended up with significant enough injuries he had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, Lincoln police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said just after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Lancaster County Department of Correctional Services at 3801 W. O St. on a report of an inmate assault.
She said jail video showed a 42-year-old man going into the bathroom, followed by Richard Roebuck, 39, who left minutes later. Then, the victim came out with visible injuries to his face.
At the hospital, doctors treated him for multiple facial fractures.
Spilker said the victim told police Roebuck had struck him multiple times in the face over a disagreement earlier that day.
