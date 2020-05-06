Asian market burglarized in Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a break-in early Wednesday at the Wah Wah Asian Market at 501 W. A St.
Officer Erin Spilker said at 2:30 a.m. police responded to an alarm at the market and found the back door had been damaged and someone had gotten inside.
She said the office had been rummaged through, the video system damaged and an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the register.
Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.
