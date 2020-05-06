Asian market burglarized in Lincoln, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a break-in early Wednesday at the Wah Wah Asian Market at 501 W. A St.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 2:30 a.m. police responded to an alarm at the market and found the back door had been damaged and someone had gotten inside.

She said the office had been rummaged through, the video system damaged and an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the register.

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.