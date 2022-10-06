 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashland motorcyclist killed in Wednesday crash on Lincoln's O Street, police say

Motorcycle crash, 10.5

Lincoln Police investigates a motorcycle crash at Cotner Boulevard and O Street, Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A 23-year-old Ashland man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV and a sedan in a multi-car crash on Lincoln's O Street on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Kody Berner was riding west on O Street near Cotner Boulevard at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when he and a westbound SUV both began to merge into the middle lane from opposite sides, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The two vehicles collided and Berner's bike started to slide across the roadway, crashing into a westbound sedan before coming to rest, Kocian said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Berner by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

An 18-year-old woman who had been riding with Berner remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Thursday morning, Kocian said.

The drivers of the SUV and sedan were not injured in the crash. Both drivers — who police have not identified — remained on scene after the crash.

Authorities had not filed the state investigator's crash report as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

