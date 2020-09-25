As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

"'I don't know where she's at. I really hope you find her,'" the prosecutor said, echoing Boswell's words.

Allen told them about trash bags eventually found with body parts, dumped along the road in fields and ditches in central Nebraska. About the tattoo on Loofe's upper arm, "Everything will be wonderful," that helped them know it was her.

She told jurors about the cellphone trail that tracked them around Lincoln and Wilber the day of the killing, as they followed Loofe to work and bought a hack saw and utility knife, boxes of trash bags, four big roasting pans and duct tape.

Allen said they'll hear from women who had stayed with Boswell and Trail at the basement rental apartment in Wilber, who say the pair lived a different kind of lifestyle, where they often talked about killing and torturing people and that Boswell "got off sexually by talking about those kinds of things."

"Some of these people are just pieces of the puzzle. And they might not make sense when you hear them individually," the prosecutor said. But, in the end, "it will all make sense to you."

Allen said the state believes at the end of the case, jurors will find Boswell guilty.