As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

In a case about a 24-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance, killing and gruesome dismemberment, Bailey Boswell's attorney went on the offense against the state, telling the jury in opening statements that the state was trying to play on their emotions.
"Look at the state's evidence critically," Todd Lancaster told the jury of eight men and seven women, including three alternates, in Lexington on Friday.
He said the prosecutors would be calling Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie, on Monday, the first day of testimony in the case, and would be "assaulting" the jury repeatedly with photos of her remains throughout trial.
"Remember when you start getting emotional, when you start getting upset about this, think about why the state's giving you that evidence," the defense attorney said. "It's because their case is weak and they want to rile your emotions up."
By then, jurors already had heard from Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen, who for an hour had walked them through a winding roadmap of the case, from Loofe going on a date Nov. 15, 2017, with Boswell, whom she had met on a dating app, to her disappearance and to an eventual manhunt for Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, and to Boswell on trial for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.
While on the run, Allen said, Boswell posted a video on Facebook saying she had gone on a date with Loofe, then had dropped her off at a friend's place in Lincoln.
"'I don't know where she's at. I really hope you find her,'" the prosecutor said, echoing Boswell's words.
Allen told them about trash bags eventually found with body parts, dumped along the road in fields and ditches in central Nebraska. About the tattoo on Loofe's upper arm, "Everything will be wonderful," that helped them know it was her.
She told jurors about the cellphone trail that tracked them around Lincoln and Wilber the day of the killing, as they followed Loofe to work and bought a hack saw and utility knife, boxes of trash bags, four big roasting pans and duct tape.
Allen said they'll hear from women who had stayed with Boswell and Trail at the basement rental apartment in Wilber, who say the pair lived a different kind of lifestyle, where they often talked about killing and torturing people and that Boswell "got off sexually by talking about those kinds of things."
"Some of these people are just pieces of the puzzle. And they might not make sense when you hear them individually," the prosecutor said. But, in the end, "it will all make sense to you."
Allen said the state believes at the end of the case, jurors will find Boswell guilty.
Last year, a jury in Wilber found Trail guilty after he admitted to disposing of her remains. He claimed Loofe had died accidentally and that Boswell had nothing to do with it. A hearing is set for December for the three-judge panel to determine if he should get the death penalty for the murder.
The state is seeking the death penalty for Boswell, too, if she's convicted.
