Arson attempted at Lincoln Northeast High School, police say
Arson attempted at Lincoln Northeast High School, police say

Northeast

Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.

Police say they are investigating another arson in north Lincoln. This one at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Monday night police were called to the school at 2635 N. 63rd St. after an employee there discovered someone had tried to throw a lit, glass incendiary device at a window but it didn't penetrate the glass.

The only damage was burned grass where it fell.

Bonkiewicz said the investigation was ongoing and they're looking into the possibility it was connected to similar incidents at Huntington Elementary School and Bethany Library a night earlier.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

