Arson attempted at Lincoln Northeast High School, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they are investigating another arson in north Lincoln. This one at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Monday night police were called to the school at 2635 N. 63rd St. after an employee there discovered someone had tried to throw a lit, glass incendiary device at a window but it didn't penetrate the glass.

The only damage was burned grass where it fell.

Bonkiewicz said the investigation was ongoing and they're looking into the possibility it was connected to similar incidents at Huntington Elementary School and Bethany Library a night earlier.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.