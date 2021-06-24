 Skip to main content
Arrest warrant issued for couple who stole more than $30,000 from hotel neighbor, Lincoln police say
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of two people after they swindled a near-stranger out of thousands of dollars, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Lancaster County Court.

Robert J. Owen and Valerie J. Candiff are wanted on suspicion of theft after befriending a man who lived in the hotel room next to theirs and ultimately took up to $38,000 from him, according to court records.

Lincoln Police Department Investigator Michael Wambold wrote in the affidavit that the pair was living at the Oak Park Motel in March and April, where they met Michael Jensby. He told police that Owen, Candiff and him had developed plans over several months to open a medical marijuana dispensary together in another state.

To finance their future business, Jensby took out close to $55,000 from a savings account he had and handed all of the cash over to Candiff, who said she would serve as the group's accountant, according to the affidavit.

Jensby told police that Owen, 25, and Candiff, 42, used some of the money over the next few days, buying a car and jewelry and renting a U-Haul truck and a storage unit. Jensby guessed that they'd spent close to $20,000, Wambold wrote. 

Then, Jensby told police that the pair was getting set to leave town, and they'd planned on meeting the Lincoln man at a later, undetermined date.

When Jensby was away from the hotel one day in early April, Owen and Candiff took off with the remaining money — somewhere between $34,000 and $38,000 — without telling Jensby where they were going or leaving any contact information, according to the affidavit.

Wambold wrote that the pair was arrested on May 4 in Minnesota, where authorities confiscated $13,108 but later released Owen and Candiff. They didn't make any claim to the money upon their release, the investigator wrote. Authorities don't know where they are.

A warrant for their arrest was issued on Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

