You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arrest made in stabbing outside People's City Mission
View Comments
editor's pick

Arrest made in stabbing outside People's City Mission

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police have arrested a transient for the stabbing Sunday evening outside the People’s City Mission in west Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said the argument started inside the mission and went outside, where the 41-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening. 

Police: Woman hit in the head with gun during robbery

Dwayne Armstrong, 57, later showed up a hospital with a hand wound and was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was in the Lancaster County Jail Monday morning. 

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at 110 Q St. 

Police use Taser on man at downtown Lincoln bar

Today's jail mugshots

Dwayne Armstrong

Dwayne Armstrong

 Courtesy photo

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News