Arrest made in stabbing outside People's City Mission

Lincoln Police have arrested a transient for the stabbing Sunday evening outside the People’s City Mission in west Lincoln.
Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said the argument started inside the mission and went outside, where the 41-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening.
Dwayne Armstrong, 57, later showed up a hospital with a hand wound and was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was in the Lancaster County Jail Monday morning.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at 110 Q St.
